Keith Ensminger: Does it really matter how our immigrant ancestors arrived?

5:52 CHP holds traffic at Donner Summit on Interstate 80 as harsh weather tightens grip on travel Pause

0:27 River Oaks Golf Course under water

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:34 Woman killed in Winton