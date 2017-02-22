David J. Silva: Would you take Muslims into your home? Then don’t complain about Trump’s ban

The liberal news media is complaining about Trump’s proposed temporary ban on immigration from seven countries. The Obama administration declared that these countries needed strict vetting because they are hot spots for Islamic State terrorist groups who kill innocent people in the name of Islam. In 2015, the Obama administration said they could not properly vet immigrants from these countries because the nations had such poor methods of keeping personal records.
If it took my niece’s husband from Holland, with a spotless record, nine months to come here legally, why should it be any easier for someone from these countries? A person who comes here legally has to have a sponsor who agrees to provide support, and they can get no welfare, food stamps, etc.
How many of them are you willing to take into your home and support? There will be some innocent people caught up in this policy, but a lot of innocent people are caught up in terrorist attacks also. It is better to give the government a little time to set up a system to properly vet these people than to take the chance of having another terrorist attack.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
Comments