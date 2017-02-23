Melvin Ladousier: There are paths to citizenship, find your way onto one

0:50 Turlock's Almond Tree Restaurant goes up in flames Pause

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:25 Merced firefighters train for water rescues

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

0:34 Woman killed in Winton

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:49 Ariana Severo on Golden Valley's playoff victory