Melvin Ladousier: There are paths to citizenship, find your way onto one

Pathways to citizenship exist: Illegal and legal immigrants, stop wasting your energy whining, protesting and engaging in other unproductive behaviors. Focus your energies and resources on getting onto the pathway to citizenship. Form working groups to help one another to become citizens. Solicit the help of immigrants who have achieved citizenship to guide you. Seek help from the Merced County library, which has a free program on achieving citizenship.
This country has established laws governing immigration. Learn them. Use them. If you are here illegally, you have broken those laws. It is up to you to get into compliance or get out of the country. You are responsible for your own circumstances, not the U.S. government, and certainly not the president who is responsible to enforce the laws of the country.
Melvin Ladousier, Merced
