Kathy Flaherty: Consider those dealing with cancer when voting on Obamacare repeal

Having lost both of my parents to cancer, I know that those living with the disease have enough to focus on in their journey without having health insurance taken away. That’s why I know that access to affordable, quality health care coverage is critical for people living with cancer. Patients cannot afford to lose their health coverage. Protections in the Affordable Care Act, such as continuing health coverage for those with pre-existing conditions and removing limits to annual and lifetime insurance caps, is a must.
Nearly 22,000 in Jim Costa’s 16th Congressional District are enrolled in the ACA and now have coverage they didn’t have before. We can agree the current law can be improved, such as addressing high out-of-pocket costs and limited insurer options; but what happens to all the people living with cancer if their health-care coverage is taken away?
I urge Rep. Costa to consider the lives of many cancer patients when voting on any bill. I hope he will keep cancer patients protected and make sure they have adequate and affordable health coverage. He is the voice of all those living in California’s 16th Congressional District and I am counting on his support.
Kathy Flaherty, Atwater
Comments