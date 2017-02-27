Garth Wright: How can anyone rationalize lies, racism and an attack on our Constitution?

Re “Trump pushing back against media bias” (Page 9A, Feb. 25): After reading the Mark Davis defense of Trumpian attacks on “media bias,” I am appalled at his confusion of how facts can be biased (“alternate facts” presumably not), and his apparent ignorance of standards of conduct expected of any reasonable individual, let alone someone posing as a head of state. Calling attention to congenital lying, misogyny, racist remarks and religious bigotry is not bias; it is a clear and ever-present fact.
I am sure that, in the Dallas columnist’s words “ it was not an attack on all Mexicans,” I am sure that is so. After all there must be at least a couple of Mexican billionaires, richer than him, that Trump could approve of. As to “not an attack on the whole judiciary,” again technically correct but lacking the context that it was an attack on the entire rule of law and Constitution.
Davis, unfortunately, appears to suffer from a lack of upbringing of what is expected in a civilized society. If you live in any community where an individual constantly lies about everything, insults women, smears different races, cultures and religions, he would not only be ostracized, he would probably be a candidate for the emergency room. One question: What’s it like being an imbecile?
Garth Wright, Merced
