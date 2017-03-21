Lori Johnson: Until Atwater starts answering the phone, don’t expect any new businesses

If you are an out-of-state business thinking of relocating here in Atwater, you are more than welcome. We desperately need jobs and tax revenue. We have open arms for retail businesses and low-tech manufacturing jobs would be the crown jewel of our economy.
Who in Atwater would stand in the way of good retail outlets and more jobs? City Hall!
If you have a business and need pertinent information on our city, don’t call on any Friday. The place is closed and no one will answer the phone. If you call any other time, still, no one will answer. You will get voice mail and it will be hit or miss whether you ever get a call back to your inquiry. Some residents even have difficulty getting water service restored. City leaders continue to moan and groan that they’re understaffed and overworked. It’s fair to say, City Hall won’t even provide basic services until it cleans house gets real leaders on board.
Lori Johnson, Atwater
