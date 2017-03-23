Lowell Young: Why does McClintock want to sell off our public lands?

I keep wondering why would 15 of our lawmakers in Washington DC, including our representative, Tom McClintock, want to privatize our public lands and parks? Is it possible that the millions of dollars the extractive industries – big oil and mining corporations – give to our elected representatives each year has something to do with it?
I don’t really know, but it seems if McClintock and his cronies are successful in privatizing public lands and parks, we would no longer be able to use these lands as we do today. We wouldn’t be able to go hunting, fishing, hiking, swimming in the rivers or camping, just to name a few.
I don’t know about you, but all of this concerns me and it occurred to me that it might be a good idea if we let Tom McClintock know how we feel about what he wants to do with our public lands. Perhaps we should flood his office with letters, phone calls and personal visits just to make sure he understands what is important to us. What do you think?
Lowell Young, Mariposa
