David J. Silva: No wonder president’s order was reversed – liberal judges

In 2015, President Obama listed seven countries that he said had such poor records that their people couldn’t be properly vetted for immigration to the U.S. Recently, President Trump issued an executive order halting immigrants from those seven countries until we could properly vet them. The executive order does not mention Muslims, but because most people from these countries are Muslims the liberals are making this a religious issue, even though Muslims are still coming in from other countries.
A federal judge from Washington state has put a stop on the ban and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the stop order. There are 13 Circuit Courts of Appeals and the judges are appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The 9th Circuit Court is a good example of liberal politicians, news media and voters. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is very liberal and is well known for having its decisions overturned by the Supreme Court more than 80 percent of the time.
In other words, if they were students in a class and failed 80 percent of their tests, they would be sent to a class for slow learners.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
Editor’s note: The 9th Circuit Court decided in a total of 114,199 cases from 1999 to 2008, by far the largest number of any appeals court. Of those, 175 were reviewed and of those 107 were reversed. Of its total decisions, 0.0009 percent were reversed; of those reviewed, 61 percent were reversed, lower than some courts but higher than others.
