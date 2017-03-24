Ruth Oosting: Stop game of musical chairs at Atwater city hall

Re “Atwater facing a financial crisis” (Letters, March 14): Another letter regarding our city and the decisions the leaders make. All employees that work diligently contribute to a company’s success. However, an employee lacking the degree and experience should never be under the illusion that he or she is qualified to run the company, or, in Atwater, run the city. That concept is lost at Atwater City Hall.
Do you ever wonder if city leaders do not realize the financial condition we are in? It looks as though their solution is to promote an inexperienced community service director from, as always, within. This person has no financial background, but we should be expect him to be be a competent city manager? Our interim city manager, Scott McBride, is competent in his field; we cannot expect him to solve Atwater’s deep financial hole. He lacks the appropriate degrees.
The city council has to stop appointing ineffective city managers to stop the cycle of failure. That means, no more million-dollar firetrucks and stopping the game of musical chairs when filling critical city positions. As I have written before, residents of Atwater must vote!
Ruth Oosting, Atwater
