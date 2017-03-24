Ruth Oosting: Stop game of musical chairs at Atwater city hall

2:27 Merced County STEM Fair Pause

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:30 Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality