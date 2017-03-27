Aaron Lequia: Healthcare reform deserved to fail, it would hurt millions

Merced will rise when every resident has access to a health-care safety net. I was pleased to hear the recent Congressional effort to strip away health care coverage from millions of Americans failed, but we have a long way to go.
The American Health Care Act would have raised premiums and deductibles and cut coverage for 24 million Americans. It would have given insurance companies permission to cut basic services like maternity care, check-ups for kids, prescription drugs or even hospital and doctor visits. It was a bad idea that would have hurt America.
I encourage our elected officials to lead the effort to extend our health-care safety net to all residents, so that we can have health for all – from Merced to Maine.
Aaron Lequia, Merced
