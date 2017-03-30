Tim McCollum: Rep. McClinTrump in favor of a big program to create small government

Our Congressman, Tom “McClintrump” is dedicated to providing “a smaller government.” To achieve that he just voted in favor of creating a new commission to determine where federal regulations could be reduced. I guess that is the expression of the mentality of “we need a new bigger government to get a smaller government.” As always, the new commission will become entrenched and continue forever, no matter if its purpose is gone/achieved/overruled by sensibility, etc. Thanks Rep. McClinTrump!
That new commission is supposed to search federal rules and laws that should be terminated, finding savings for the population. Let’s see: New rule wipes out old rule that protected people from a toxic and carcinogenic chemical. Chemical companies make more money for management and investors; the public gets the short end of the stick, as always, with earlier deaths, lost work weeks, increased hospitalization costs. When you can come up with a formula to balance those effects, publish them, please.
Isn’t it time to seriously consider replacing Tom McClintrump?
Tim McCollum, Tollhouse
Comments