Letters to the Editor

March 30, 2017 11:39 AM

Tim McCollum: Rep. McClinTrump in favor of a big program to create small government

Our Congressman, Tom “McClintrump” is dedicated to providing “a smaller government.” To achieve that he just voted in favor of creating a new commission to determine where federal regulations could be reduced. I guess that is the expression of the mentality of “we need a new bigger government to get a smaller government.” As always, the new commission will become entrenched and continue forever, no matter if its purpose is gone/achieved/overruled by sensibility, etc. Thanks Rep. McClinTrump!

That new commission is supposed to search federal rules and laws that should be terminated, finding savings for the population. Let’s see: New rule wipes out old rule that protected people from a toxic and carcinogenic chemical. Chemical companies make more money for management and investors; the public gets the short end of the stick, as always, with earlier deaths, lost work weeks, increased hospitalization costs. When you can come up with a formula to balance those effects, publish them, please.

Isn’t it time to seriously consider replacing Tom McClintrump?

Tim McCollum, Tollhouse

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch Merced firefighters train to save people from burning buildings

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos