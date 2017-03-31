Engelina Smith: Kind man bought our lunch and we are grateful

A heartfelt thank you to the gentleman who paid for our late lunch at Applebee’s in Atwater on March 29. My husband and I were having a late lunch and before we were finished our waiter informed us that our lunch had been paid for by a gentleman. (He saw my husband wearing a military service cap.) My husband retired from the Air Force more than 35 years ago (he is 81), and still proudly wears a military cap. We were very moved by this kind and generous gesture. So we like to thank this gentleman. You definitely made our day. We appreciated it so much!
Engelina Smith, Atwater
