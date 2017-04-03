Mike Teater: Time to clean house in Atwater, reorganize the city

Dissatisfaction with local Atwater government is immense, as evidenced by the numerous letters to the editor from irate citizens. Recently a newly elected council member pointed out that Atwater has been stuck under a fiscal emergency for five years.
During that time, officials have raised every tax and fee they could think of. Now they want to borrow a couple million dollars by refinancing a 30-year bond. They have indebted us to the point that our city is on a death watch.
Banks demand collateral before approving city loans, and five years of furloughs has crushed city workers’ morale. One hard-working city worker was let go two days before Christmas. Even our police are alarmed, their worn-out weapons and antiquated cruisers need replacement. When will this madness end?
Now is the time for the city council to approach city hall leadership with just two words, “ you’re fired.” It’s time to clean house and bring in competent professionals to run the city before Atwater’s designation changes from fiscal emergency to bankruptcy!
Mike Teater, Winton
Comments