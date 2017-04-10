David J. Silva: Listen to law enforcement, no sanctuary

I found it very gratifying that a majority of law enforcement groups, including local, state and federal, endorsed Donald Trump. These are the people who put their lives on the line every day to protect us and enforce our laws. The fact they endorsed Trump tells me that as president, unlike Obama, Trump will enforce all of our laws, not just the ones he likes.
I have made it a point to ask several of them about sanctuary areas and not one is in favor of them. If the people who are in charge of enforcing our laws and protecting our citizens are against sanctuary areas, it tells me that it is a bad policy. If anyone is harmed by someone protected from deportation by sanctuary areas is harmed by an illegal alien, they should sue the entity providing sanctuary. Any person or politician who promotes sanctuary areas that protect criminals should be severely punished and certainly not be re-elected.
I have great respect and admiration for our law enforcement and can only say thank you and may God bless you.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
Comments