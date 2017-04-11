Pat Trieweiler: Our roads are terrible, but I doubt Sacramento will fix them

We have a potholed road beside our family ranch. There is also a highway with a bridge that floods with debris that leads to our potholed road. This year the bridge cut off highway traffic for well over a month. This is not the first time this has occurred. To get to our ranch, we were diverted to other roads full of ruts and potholes.
Jerry Brown and his sidekicks should be embarrassed and ashamed. Their neglect of our state’s infrastructure is disgusting. Given the fact California is one of the highest taxed states in the nation, Sacramento’s motto should be “doing less with more.” For the life of me I have no idea where our tax revenue goes anymore?
Now we get slammed with a 12-cent tax per gallon for gas and a huge hike on diesel. Throw in another $25 to $175 hike on registration fees and Jerry and the gang can consume tax revenue like it’s caviar. I don’t know how much political capital these politicians in Sacramento think they have, but if they keep this up they might be in for a surprise.
Pat Trieweiler, Atwater
