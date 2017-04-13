Fred Warchol: Don’t let rumors poison search for new Atwater city manager

Here we go again in Atwater; where apathy and foolish behavior reign supreme. Eight months ago, officials were informed of the retirement of city manager Frank Pietro. Much of the time since has been wasted with little effort recruiting a replacement. It’s crystal clear, much of the present city administration is ineffective and non-responsive to the needs of our community.
Finally, selection of the new city manager is taking place in a methodical and deliberate manner, as it should. However, with the future of the city at stake, council members are being besieged by a fierce lobbying effort by some minor city officials who fear their candidate is in jeopardy of defeat. They are spreading vicious and false rumors on those believed to be a threat to their candidate. Their efforts can only described as “dirty politics.”
Council members must resist the efforts of these rogue self-servers and remain true to their responsibilities to the citizens of Atwater.
Fred Warchol, Atwater
