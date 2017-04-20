Scott W. Camper: Ardell residents irritated over use of tiny street for detour

The residents of Ardell Drive are not happy. Ardell has 10 homes and is about 400 yards long. We can’t understand how this option was the best for a detour during construction. When coming from R Street you cross a small bridge which is only 30 feet wide to enter Ardell. Our understanding is a large firetruck can’t even make the turn. A better choice for the detour would have been Rambler Lane with a 90-foot entry/exit.
Since this detour has started, there have been three situations where cars have passed other vehicles on Ardell. And in all three cases the drivers have either shown us the “bird” or yelled profanities at us as we asked them to slow down. A neighborhood in San Jose took legal action to reduce the “cut thru” traffic. We understand that cut-throughs and detours might not seem the same, but the resulting activities are – resulting in a dangerous environment.
The only traffic on Ardell in the past was our neighbors. Children could ride their bikes, play street hockey, shoot hoops and grandparents could feel comfortable playing with grandkids in the front yards. All that is gone. Please re-think the detour.
Scott W. Camper, Merced
Comments