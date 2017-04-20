Mary Ann Reynolds: Nationwide Climate March to protest Trump’s harm to our planet

I’m very alarmed at President Trump’s view that climate change is a hoax put out by the media and scientists. Many of his executive orders, middle-of-the-night tweets and off-the-cuff remarks reflect an indifference to the consequences of his actions on critical environmental issues. Reducing the staff and budget of the EPA and having it dismantle the existing standards for carbon emissions for power plants while also undoing methane standards from oil drilling will only increase the number and severity of storms, fires, droughts, deadly air pollution, rising tides and melting glaciers.
President Trump might not believe in the abundant evidence that global warming is real, but many Americans do. On April 29 they are taking to the streets to demonstrate their concern. The People’s Climate March in Washington will be supported by hundreds of similar marches throughout the country – including one in Merced.
The Merced People’s Climate’ March will be April 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. starting with a rally at Court House Square Park, M and 21st streets, followed by the march. I hope many will come to demonstrate their concern with what President Trump is doing to our environment and its impact on our children, grandchildren and all future generations.
Mary Ann Reynolds, Merced
Comments