April 21, 2017 5:34 PM

Doug Woodall: Mom and her club get joy helping others at Easter

My family had lived here since 1989. I was stationed here from 1976-80. My mother is close to 80 years old. She is a member of the Friends of the Library in Atwater. For years she and her friends have helped the less fortunate with activities during holidays through their club.

This Easter was no different. For weeks she looked for donations of toys or money to put together baskets for those who can’t afford them for their kids. They have a egg hunt at the park next to the library and hand out the baskets. The emotions from the parents and the kids make you humble.

She and her friends have done this for years. I think they deserve some kudos. In these times, any good story is a welcome sight to read. She is getting on and will not be doing this much longer. I just wanted someone to know how much joy my mom has brought to others.

Doug Woodall, Atwater

