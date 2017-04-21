Letters to the Editor

April 21, 2017 5:42 PM

Frances Saunders: Know where your Relay for Life donations are going

The annual Relay for Life fundraiser, sponsored by the American Cancer Society, will be April 29. Participants might not know that the American Cancer Society does embryonic (stem cell) research on aborted, unborn babies. They might want to think about how the money raised to bring them healing is paid by the cost of another’s life.

Frances Saunders, Merced

Editor’s note: According to the American Cancer Society website, the organization “does not approve research grants using embryonic stem cells or fetal tissue.”

