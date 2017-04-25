Florence Lambert: Los Banos councilman reconsiders his thoughts on male dogs

Re “Los Banos passes changes to pet licenses, encourages spay, neuter” (Page 3A, April 21): Thank you, Los Banos Councilman Tom Faria, for “stepping back” from and revising your statement about male dogs being stronger when they’re not neutered. You were pleasant, kind, polite willing to listen and investigate and a true gentleman when I spoke with you, on behalf of the Merced SPCA. Additionally, it was obvious you are a responsible dog owner and care very much for your animals. As a reminder to everyone: Approximately 4,200 animals are euthanized a day in animal shelters within our United States. This atrocity is mainly due to overpopulation. Please spay or neuter your pets and be a responsible animal owner by not allowing your animals to roam.
Florence Lambert, Board of Directors, Merced SPCA
Comments