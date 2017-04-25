Garth Wright: O’Reilly apologist tells an enormous lie

Re “Lamenting a Fox News that never will be the same” (Page 9A, April 22): Ed Rogers article on Fox News should be the clear winner for the Joseph Goebbels award for “arranged” news. The Nazi minister of propaganda once said the bigger the lie the easier it was for the public to swallow. Most people, he believed, were small liars, so if you told a huge lie people would reason it must be true because nobody would dare make up something that enormous. By the time they found out it was too late. Farewell Czechoslovakia, farewell Poland.
It appears Rogers, of the Washington Post, would have us believe Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly were victims of hypocritical liberals; that the corporations that canceled ads were Hillary supporters. In the morally imbecilic world he inhabits, rich celebrities are entitled to a pass on “harmless” sexual predation. Both will be missed, along with some $50 million for their inconvenient departures. For ordinary workers doing the same thing, a boot in the behind would be their only parting gift.
As for fair and balanced, try the BBC or ABC where they give you the straight facts and allow you to draw your own conclusions rather than doing that for you before broadcasting.
Garth Wright, Merced
