Ronnie DeAnda: Four-way stop improves safety of South Merced neighborhood

On behalf of myself and Neighbors United for a Better South Merced group, we want to thank the city of Merced for listening to the concerns of residents regarding safety issues along West Childs Avenue. The engineering, public works and public safety departments on the traffic committee took our comments to heart about the dangers of the intersection at Childs and R Street. Thanks to them, and the city council, we now have a four-way stop to slow vehicles and allow pedestrians to cross safely. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with our leaders to improve South Merced neighborhoods.
Ronnie DeAnda, Merced
