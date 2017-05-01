Letters to the Editor

May 01, 2017 12:36 PM

Gary Brice: Some Atwater residents turning ‘yard sales’ into regular retail locations

To allow folks too get rid of unused personal items, yard sales are allowed twice a month in the city of Atwater. However, these sales have included new items or resale items. Does a “yard sale” include setting out 15 lawn mowers or newly packaged items?

My concern is placing yard sale signs on telephone poles, traffic signal light poles and directional sign posts. These signs are illegal under the sign ordinance in Atwater. City volunteers have to remove these signs because sellers don’t remove them. There were 195 signs removed in one month.

Having yard sales do not allow sellers from other locations to set up shop on vacant lots. Yard sales are not a business venture. Don’t abuse the system. Have some pride in our city. If you have questions, call the city code enforcement officer.

Gary Brice, Atwater

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced 2:27

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced
Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga 1:58

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga
Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride 1:00

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos