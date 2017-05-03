Peter Padilla: Thank you to those who make youth baseball possible in Merced

On April 29, Merced Youth Baseball kicked off its 55th season with our 17th Annual Opening Day Parade in downtown. This was a great opportunity to thank our many volunteers and community sponsors. Every year more than 100 volunteers help the hundreds of kids who play baseball in Merced in carrying on Merced’s long tradition of baseball at our many wonderful parks.
This thank you is being extended to the many wonderful sponsors who help make baseball in Merced possible. Annually, over 50 businesses step up to the plate and provide monetary support so that every child in Merced who wants to play baseball can. We can only express our appreciation for the volunteers and businesses that embrace our philosophy of helping to bring this great American past-time to Merced.
Peter Padilla, Commissioner, Merced Youth Baseball
Comments