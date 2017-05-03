Ashley De La Torre: Reporting facts on immigration aid helps ease fears of immigrants

As a first-generation college student, I am proud to say my parents have supported me most in my journey to school. As someone whose parent has been taken from them by ICE, I am writing to spread the word about resources for undocumented immigrants that can assist them in preventing such horrific moments.
Reporter Brianna Calix’s article “Residents are flocking to citizenship classes” (Front page, April 27) was sure to be noticed. Recently, in the U.S., immigrants have become fearful as Donald Trump orders deportations.
Deportation is frightening, yet so is finding someone whom can be trusted with important documents. Rather than show a long list of places where immigrants can find answers, it is more likely to see immigrants being loaded onto an ICE bus. In my Terrorism & Genocide class at UC Merced, issues surrounding the media are often discussed and I learned that fear can be used to control someone’s ideas. The media seems to be doing this here, showing no signs of hope for undocumented peoples. This can lead them to think help is not available when it is. By providing information about these locations, this article is surely has contributed to the Merced community.
Ashley De La Torre, Merced
