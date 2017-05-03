David J. Silva: Liberals’ outrageous behavior denies conservatives freedom of speech

This is a list of some of the accomplishments of liberals since the election: demonstrating at UC Berkeley to deny conservative speakers freedom of speech, this included rioting and threatening bodily harm. Disrupting peaceful demonstrations by Donald Trump’s supporters by attacking them, denying them freedom of expression. Liberals attack law-abiding conservatives, but if someone is in this country illegally and has committed crimes, they create sanctuary cities and areas to protect them.
Democrats and the corrupt liberal media by not condemning these unlawful actions are showing their approval of them and encouraging them. If it were conservatives behaving in this way, the outrage would be enormous. When have you ever seen conservatives rioting, burning and looting because they were unhappy about something? There are other people in this country as corrupt as these liberals, but luckily most of them are in prison where they belong.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
