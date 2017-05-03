Sahil Bhargava: With great power comes accountability for your words

In regard to President Trump claiming immunity from protesters’ lawsuits because he is immune as president and the protesters waived their right to sue: When placed in a position of power, like the presidency, you have to understand the implications of what you say. Democrat or Republican, we can all agree that violence is rarely the solution, especially when we look what it has accomplished.
Accountability is key. As citizens, it is our job to make sure politicians are doing their jobs, after all they are public servants. It does not matter if it is our local politicians, or the president, nobody is exempt from the responsibility of their actions. The federal judge denied President Trump’s request to dismiss this case, but his comments suggest he does not understand the power of his own words.
This should be alarming. Today he is inciting violence with his words, tomorrow he could start a war. Being put in a position of power does not come with entitlement.
President Trump was elected for many reasons, one being his ability to speak his mind. I believe speaking your mind is a great virtue, but as a concerned citizen I worry if this virtue will become his greatest shortcoming.
Sahil Bhargava, Merced
