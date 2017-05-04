Kiranjeet Thiara: World should come to aid of Myanmar’s Rohingya people

The Rohingya people are unknown to many across the globe. They reside in Myanmar, also known as Burma. The human rights of the Rohingya people are under attack because they are not even recognized as citizens of their home country. The Myanmar government has been directing attacks on the Rohingya people including torture, rape and killing. According to voa.news.com the death toll is climbing and is from 150 to 300 people. The Rohingya people have been facing injustice for many years. They have not been granted the most basic rights including education and freedom of movement, even the number of kids they can have is controlled.
As a nation, we should help shed light on the atrocities against the Rohingya people. We must partner with other nations to have an impact on Myanmar. We have the power to bring this to our government’s notice. We can help convince our government to take action now before it is too late. Let’s not turn a blind eye to what is happening in Myanmar; let’s not repeat history, but instead let’s take a stand to help the innocent civilians who need us.
Kiranjeet Thiara, Merced
