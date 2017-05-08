Eric Lee: Atwater has a fine new leader, despite what one letter writer thinks

Re “Please, Atwater council, bring in a leader who can save the city” (Online, May 2): The letter misses the point. By going after a loyal city employee who has served the people for over 20 years, the writer says all employees are members of the “good ol’ boy network” if they have been working in our city any length of time.
Scott McBride has been the interim city manager less than six months, and yet the writer would have us believe he is part of the “old guard” that has led Atwater down the road to near financial ruin. Nothing could be further from the truth.
McBride has served this city well through some of the worst city managers and councils in Atwater’s history. Funny how a letter writer, whose involvement with our city is minimal, can try to make us believe Scott has a “contentious relationship” with most of the council. Where did she get that from, since closed sessions aren’t open to the public?
Atwater does not need to bring in a new leader to save the city, they already have one. He has business acumen, education, experience and the support of many in the community.
Eric Lee, Atwater
