Linda Roach: Legislators are just watching out for themselves

This is a joke, right? Our fair share? Gasoline taxes were raised years ago for road improvement. Where is that money? Now you raise gasoline taxes again in the middle of the night, no less, while a majority of Californians are against it. So much for looking out for our interests.
I agree the Central Valley had been left in the dust compared to our fair-haired cities. We are the neglected stepchild. We do need all that you stated (“Gas tax makes sense, if state sees our needs,” April 3, Our View). But please, let’s be honest here. The legislature must write a bill to put forth to the voters. We, the people, can’t do that; we need, want, expect our legislators to look out for us. But often, that’s not the case, is it?
Remember term limits? Requires an amendment to the constitution. But, again, we the people require our legislators to put forth a bill that the voters can act upon. Tell me, please, which of you are going to put forth something that would cost you your livelihood? Your cushy pensions? The lucrative perks?
Please, stop telling us that you’re looking out for us. You’re covering your own butts.
Linda Roach, Winton
