Carlos Lopez: It’s been a year, tell us how the VIPER program is doing

An open letter to Senator Anthony Cannella and Assemblyman Adam Gray: Last year you and other community leaders opted to implement a new program to curb the murder rate and help young people with options before they join gangs. Some $4.5 million was allocated for the VIPER program. Gray stated it was a “huge win.” For who?
Give the residents of Merced an update on the progress of the program, and where the taxpayer money went. What programs have been initiated to help the young people of Merced? Is the murder rate in Merced lower? Are there less young people joining gangs since the implementation of the program? Or was the money spent to keep you and your friends employed; a show for the community that you are doing something?
Do you care about young people and minorities in Merced? There are seven steps to problem solving and initiating programs, gentlemen; the last step is evaluation. Have you evaluated the program? Is there progress? Have you done an audit of the funding? Or was it all a big smoke screen to keep your jobs?
Carlos Lopez, Merced
