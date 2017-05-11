Anna Ng: Don’t let fear influence our decisions and democracy

In this age of “fake news” and “alternative facts”, it is important that we think critically about what we see and hear in the media. The media plays a crucial role in creating a culture of fear. Sociologist Frank Furedi attributes this to the perceived lack of control over our own lives that leads to a preoccupation with safety and risk. From Donald Trump’s abrasive statements about Mexican immigrants during his campaign to Kelly-Anne Conway’s falsified “Bowling Green Massacre,” it is monumentally important that we not allow fear to dictate our perceptions and actions.
Citizens should not reduce their power as active participants in democracy by giving in to fear and complicity stand by while those who are marginalized are increasingly put at risk. Active participation in democracy in the form of protests and voicing our opinions to elected officials are ways we can protect our democracy. We cannot let fear and scapegoating dictate our perceptions and actions. Historically, fear, scapegoating, and conspiracies have led to disastrous actions, such as terrorism and genocide. It is crucial that we critically analyze and question what we see and hear, especially in a political climate that feeds on fear.
Anna Ng, Merced
