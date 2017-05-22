MaryAnn McKissick: As Mueller’s work drags on, let President Trump lead nation forward

Dare we the people hope President Donald Trump and his associates have riled up the news media and its Democrat chorus for the last time, now that we have special counsel Robert Mueller?
Will FBI bureaucrats and congressional electeds soldier on in their over-lapping investigations designed to ferret out any illegal morsels related to Russian election interference? Will anonymous newspaper sources, supposedly close to the inside fray, continue to spew vitriolic, possibly classified, leaks with impunity? Will reporters rush to judgment then continue to heap exuberant, boozy, high-five congratulations on themselves for their front-page scoops?
Special counsel Robert Mueller has unlimited tax funds for as long as it takes to clear up the alleged Russian-Trump connection. Will that guarantee reason will reign among President Trump, media and Democrats?
While this “special” investigation drags on, perhaps for years, the nation’s business will surely suffer and important policy efforts will get relegated to the back burner. With special counsel Mueller firmly in place, let’s now consolidate duplicative, financially wasteful Congressional investigations and place them under Mueller’s command. For good, bad or indifferent, Donald J. Trump is our nation’s president. It’s time to permit the nation to move forward.
MaryAnn McKissick, Merced
Comments