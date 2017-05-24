Frank Towler: Great way to show appreciation and community spirit

This Saturday, May 27, we are looking for volunteers to help us honor all the veterans interred at the Merced Cemetery. We will be placing a cross and a flag at the headstone of each veteran in preparation for our Memorial Day celebration. Plan to meet at 8:30 Saturday morning at the cemetery’s main office at 1300 B Street. The cemetery will provide coffee and donuts before we begin, and pizza when we finish (around 11:30 a.m.). This is a family friendly event and a wonderful way to serve our community by honoring our veterans.
And then plan on joining us Monday morning at 9 a.m. for the ceremony. Local honor guards, veterans groups and motorcycle groups will be on hand. There will be special music and guest speakers as well. If you have any questions, contact our office at 209 383-4111. Thank you in advance for your help!
Frank Towler, Merced
