Robert Rodriguez: Whatever happened to Mercy Gulch festival shouldn’t have

I was excited to hear of the return of “Mercy Gulch.” Our family has enjoyed the festival since the 1980s; it was always a success.
Which is why I ask, what happened to it? None of what we have enjoyed in the past was there. This disappointment prompted some research. The Chamber of Commerce – whose motto is to hire, shop and support locally – has a director from Modesto. He disregarded the one person who has the most experience in this event and has a family that has lived here for over 100 years. He brought in a “business” whose website and posters claim that it is incorporated. It is not, yet the city who co-funded Mercy Gulch allowed this.
It’s unfortunate those who attended were robbed of enjoying this event’s heritage and got profane, inappropriate music instead. I’m sure the downtown merchants aren’t pleased, either.
Robert Rodriguez, Merced
Comments