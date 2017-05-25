Arthur Collins: Can’t wait for Trump to bring the circus back to town

I wish the His Royal Highness Trump were home now. I can’t help but imagine the angry, confused, misspelled and ranting Tweets he would be firing off. They provided me with an intermittent, sputtering but ongoing stream of outraged amusement.
I wonder what he would think of to tweet-cast in the early morning hours if he were home to face the music sung by the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Admiral Michael Rogers, the Director of the NSA, whom he asked to help stop FBI Director James Comey’s Russia investigation. The foregoing statement was confirmed by CBS News.
In an earlier release, the Washington Post reported Trump made “separate appeals” urging both men (Coats and Rogers) to “publicly deny the existence of any evidence of collusion during the 2016 election.”
Trump being at home is always being at the circus, but it is our national circus and I do miss it. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a chaos aficionado but what we are witnessing through the Trump era – may it be short-lived – is the way in which a republic can rise above the ruins and rebuild. Huzza for the legislative and judicial branches. I wonder what tomorrow will bring.
Arthur Collins, Merced
Comments