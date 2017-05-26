Letters to the Editor

May 26, 2017 4:57 PM

Henry DuPertuis: A Memorial Day remembrance of those who fell

A Poem of Remembrance

I saw the graves of ten thousand dead

above a beach in Normandy,

and crosses white against the grass

as far as I could see.

And ten thousand mothers wept.

I saw some graves on a lonely hill

Near where an old pine tree stood.

Some were marked with granite stone,

some were only wood.

Among the graves was prairie sage

and piles of tumbleweeds.

Some were covered with grasshoppers,

some with centipedes.

I saw some names I had known

from my childhood days, so long ago

when the prairie was my home.

No one weeps for them anymore.

I saw the graves in Arlington

where green grass grows among the trees.

And I saw the flags, their colors unfurled

in the gentle autumn breeze.

Then I saw a wreath being laid

on a marble stand

where the unknown soldier lays,

known only unto God.

We will remember and honor them all.

On this Memorial Day.

Henry DuPertuis, Merced

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man thrown from SUV near Livingston

Man thrown from SUV near Livingston 0:26

Man thrown from SUV near Livingston
The history behind Memorial Day 1:21

The history behind Memorial Day
Robbery suspect Barajas captured after two-county freeway chase 1:24

Robbery suspect Barajas captured after two-county freeway chase

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos