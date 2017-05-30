Ahmad Ahmadi: Gray deserves the ‘F’ he got from liberal groups

Re “Watchdog group gives Gray an ‘F,’ but that may not be bad” (Page 3A, May 9): In response to Jeff Jardine’s article, Assemblyman Adam Grey definitely deserves the “F” he got. He has consistently voted against the democratic values of his constituents. He voted against overtime pay for farm workers (AB2757 , AB 1066), he voted against increasing the minimum wage (AB 3). He is in the pocket of the NRA. He voted against any kind gun regulatory bills (AB 1135, AB1674, AB1695, AB1235, AB 2607, AB1014, SB 199, AB 48, SB711, and AB 396). As far as the environment is concerned, his voting record is dismal (SB197, SB 32 and SB 350). He wants people to smoke in the parks (SB 1333) and he is against increasing the smoking age to 21 (SB 7). He is also against saving our groundwater from pollution and abuse (SB1168, SB1739 and 5B1319). I will give Assemblyman Adam Grey an “F” too.
Ahmad Ahmadi, Merced
Comments