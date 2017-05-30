John Arambel: So grateful to given an Honor Flight; an experience of a lifetime

I would like to express my most sincerest thanks for including me on the Central Valley Honor Flight No. 13 on April 24 to our nation’s capital. Special thanks also goes out to the Honor Flight committee, its board of directors, Paul Loeffler, Mark Hopkins, Scott and Linda Phillips, along with all the dedicated volunteers.
With the support from Ag Boosters, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No.2487, American Legion 166, Don Baker, commanders Mike Hughes and Alan Cotta, I am incredibly grateful to the Los Banos and Pacheco FFAs and their instructors Jimmy Orr and Jason Bretz. They raised $20,000 and donated it to the Honor Flight committee by hosting a pasta dinner for the mission, at $10 per plate.
Viewing the war memorials created many heartfelt moments along with appreciation of sacrifices made by our veterans for this exceptional nation. I am a son of immigrant parents – Basque – and so grateful to be born in this great country.
Overwhelming was the attention and pampering we received from people of all ages and races on this trip, thanking us for our service. It was an experience of a lifetime.
John Arambelk, Los Banos
