Debbie Liebersbach: Learn how groundwater management will affect you

While our region has benefited from one of the wettest winters on record, local agencies continue to work toward regional groundwater sustainability and see a need to gain valuable perspectives from those who rely on groundwater as a resource.
As the chairperson of the Turlock Groundwater Basin Association, I invite the public to attend one of two public workshops we are hosting Wednesday, May 31, to update Turlock Subbasin stakeholders on implementation efforts within the Turlock Subbasin in compliance with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014. Both workshops will be at the Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. Identical workshops will begin at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and are expected to last no more than two hours each.
Topics discussed will include an update regarding local Groundwater Sustainability Agency formation activities to date and ways in which stakeholders can remain engaged and informed related to future groundwater management and planning efforts. We hope to see you Wednesday. Visit www.TurlockGBA.org.
Debbie Liebersbach, chairperson, Turlock Groundwater Basin Association
