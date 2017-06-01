Letters to the Editor

June 01, 2017 1:10 PM

Frank Towler: Volunteers never let us down in Merced!

Thank you, Merced! Once again volunteers showed up early on a Saturday morning and served our Cemetery District. We had 81 people show up and assist us as we placed a flag and a cross at the headstone of all of our fallen veterans, over 2,400 total. It was so wonderful to see the support of our community as we honored the men and women who sacrificed all in the service of the American people.

Thank you to the groups and the individuals who made our Memorial Day so memorable. See you next year!

Frank Towler, Merced

