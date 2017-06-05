Letters to the Editor

June 05, 2017 1:50 PM

Kathy Davis: Atwater workers responded, and in 20 minutes the park was clean

We wish to express our thanks to the city workers of Atwater who cleaned up Ralston Park. On June 1, we took our classes to the park for our yearly end-of-year celebration. When we arrived, we found lots of litter, trash, cigarette butts, broken bottles, even discarded lawn furniture. We called the city to inform them. Within 20 minutes, there were three trucks and several workers who hauled away the trash, raked, swept and used a lawn blower to clean everything up. The kids had a wonderful day at the park.

We appreciate the quick response and want everyone to know that Atwater has some awesome people working for the city.

Kathy Davis, Waterford

