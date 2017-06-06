David J. Silva: If Obamacare was best thing Obama did for U.S., then he didn’t do much

A few weeks ago, I asked a liberal friend what he thought was the most astounding thing the Obama administration had done to make America a better place. After thinking about it a few days, the only thing he could think of was Obamacare.
What is Obamacare? Nancy Pelosi said they would have to vote on it to find out what was in it; that should have been a red flag. President Obama said that it would cost $2,500 less per family per year and you could keep your current doctor and plan, but that didn’t happen. It is the most expensive healthcare plan in the world.
Yes, the low-income and uninsured now have free medical care, but probably just as many have lost their insurance because the cost has more than doubled and they can no longer afford it. As usual, the middle class are the ones that get hurt and liberals wonder why Donald Trump was elected. When Obamacare goes broke, maybe the liberals will work with the Republicans to come up with a better plan, although I doubt it because all they care about is undermining Trump no matter what the cost to the country. They would rather burn our flag and riot.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
Editor’s note: According to factcheck.org, the only people who lost specific insurance plans under Obamacare were those covered under plans that did not comply with coverage requirements; other plans were available for purchase at a similar cost.
