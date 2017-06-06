Letters to the Editor

June 06, 2017 5:23 PM

Charlotte Banig: Want regime change? Start with Atwater city council

Atwater’s finance director has painted a stark picture of financial descent for the city. Mayor James Price has helped speed that process along with his tacit approval. At the budget hearing last week, city staff presented the council with one of the most bizarre and outrageous budget items ever.

With the city’s finances in shambles, they proposed a budget that includes an extra $4,500 a year gas allowance to a number of department heads, none of whom use their vehicles much for city business. With the city in a dire condition, how can this expense be justified?

The hope is the city council would never approve such a ridiculous request. However, Mayor Price expressed a very weak objection. Apparently, to him, it was perfectly reasonable. This is the mindset of Atwater’s leader and why it’s so important for citizens to become informed and involved with local government.

Some Americans would like to see regime change where a foreign threat is posed to our way of life. A good first step would be in Atwater.

Charlotte Banig, Atwater

