Cathie Lancaster: Help put a foster kid’s feet on the right path

June is graduation season, a time when we feel excitement about the future. Though 86 percent of Americans graduate from high school, only 58 percent of teens in foster care graduate by the time they are 19. Of the foster youth who go to college, less than 10 percent will earn a bachelor’s degree.
These disheartening statistics demonstrate why it is so important for youth to have supportive adults in their lives. Imagine what it must be like for a teen in foster care; how scary it must be to stand on the brink of adulthood without guidance from a parent or caregiver.
Thankfully, members of our community volunteer to provide the support some teens need. Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, work with children and teens in foster care to support them in various aspects of life, including education. CASA volunteers often ensure academic credits move with them if they change schools and help them consider life choices. This summer, help bolster those who most need our assistance and encouragement. Become a CASA volunteer and pave the way for a foster child’s future.
A training class for advocates starts July 10; visit our website at http://mercedcasa.org/how-to-help/volunteer.html and fill out an application.
Cathie Lancaster, Executive Director, CASA of Merced
