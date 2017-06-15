Gary Brice: Atwater doesn’t need to bring in help from the outside

Cities experience problems, and for the most part solve these problems in-house then move on. My concern is that people with no vested interest in our city are degrading our city; this infers that citizens are not smart enough or capable to solve the issues. Using a fancy title or organization does not qualify as common sense.
I believe in the 1st Amendment, but it can be abused and has been in Atwater. I have faith in our city leaders to serve Atwater’s citizens. The negativity you project only reflects back on yourself . We will work out our problems without anyone acting as a savior. We have pride and respect and learn from our success and failures.
Gary Brice, Atwater
