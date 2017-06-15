Melvin Ladousier: What about all those gifts Hillary took from foreigners?

Re “Maryland, D.C. sue Trump over his business ties” (Page 5A, June 13): Was this little-known emoluments clause of the Constitution, which bars the president and other government employees from accepting foreign gifts and payments without congressional approval, added to the constitution after President Trump took office? Where were Maryland and D.C. district attorneys when Clinton, through her foundation, accepted huge payments from Saudi Arabia and other countries while secretary of state?
Notice that the Clinton Foundation has shriveled since her defeat in the presidential race. No one seemed to mind her then “ongoing violations of the constitution.” What hypocrisy? I believe that if you examine the timing of foreign donations against face time with Clinton and/or Obama, the picture of pay-for-play will become very clear.
Enough of partisan accusations and obstructionism. Get on with the business of improving our healthcare system, infrastructure restoration, civilian sector job creation, immigration reform, income tax reform and dealing with the host of other issues facing our nation.
Melvin Ladousier, Merced
Editor’s note: There is no evidence or even reports that former President Obama has any connection to the Clinton Foundation.
