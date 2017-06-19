Dan McLeod: I’ll take a side of baloney with this nothing burger

This afternoon I ordered a cheeseburger. I decided to probe the burger as I suspected Russian dressing might have been part of the deal. This led to a thorough investigation. I was unable to find any Russian dressing on the burger, however I suspect there might have been some in the coleslaw. Once again a probe of the coleslaw was inconclusive. I asked the waitress if there was Russian dressing in the kitchen and she was unsure. The burger and coleslaw mysteriously disappeared from the plate and now I have been forced to investigate myself for obstruction of this important investigation. By the way, the chef has been fired for not knowing what was in his kitchen and the waitress was seen talking to what might have been a Russian. The saga continues..
Dan McLeod, Merced
