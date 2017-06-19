Susan Krejci: Sheriff’s deputy doesn’t consider prowling my property a crime

Recently I requested a Sheriff’s deputy to come to my home because of a nighttime prowler in my backyard. Though I found indication of someone defacing my property and attempting to break into my home, the deputy was unwilling to look at the evidence and never even went into the backyard. When I called again, I was surprised to hear a dispatcher say the deputy reported “no crime” was committed and even told me someone prowling around my backyard in the middle of the night was “not a crime.”
Since that time I have seen additional evidence of a prowler, but have not called again due to the first encounter. I’m no fool. I believe intrusion onto someone’s property in the middle of the night (or anytime, for that matter) without permission is a violation of the law, which constitutes a “crime.” Is this the “serve and protect” my tax money pays for?
Susan Krejci, Winton
