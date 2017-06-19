Letters to the Editor

June 19, 2017 2:34 PM

Susan Krejci: Sheriff’s deputy doesn’t consider prowling my property a crime

Recently I requested a Sheriff’s deputy to come to my home because of a nighttime prowler in my backyard. Though I found indication of someone defacing my property and attempting to break into my home, the deputy was unwilling to look at the evidence and never even went into the backyard. When I called again, I was surprised to hear a dispatcher say the deputy reported “no crime” was committed and even told me someone prowling around my backyard in the middle of the night was “not a crime.”

Since that time I have seen additional evidence of a prowler, but have not called again due to the first encounter. I’m no fool. I believe intrusion onto someone’s property in the middle of the night (or anytime, for that matter) without permission is a violation of the law, which constitutes a “crime.” Is this the “serve and protect” my tax money pays for?

Susan Krejci, Winton

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Quick tips for heat wave safety

Quick tips for heat wave safety 1:40

Quick tips for heat wave safety
Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out 0:41

Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out
Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police 0:30

Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police

View More Video